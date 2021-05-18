Roy Hodgson will leave his role as manager of Crystal Palace F.C. at the end of this season. Hodgson’s final match in charge of the Eagles will be at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday, his 162nd competitive match in the Palace dugout.

He became manager of his boyhood club in September 2017, and under his stewardship, the club has maintained its Premier League status on four consecutive occasions.

Roy Hodgson said: “After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace.

“It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.

“I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Palace, I have been privileged to work with an outstanding group of professional and dedicated players, most of whom have been with me throughout the four years. A manager is only as good as the players who perform on the pitch. I have been fortunate that those in my charge have certainly given me that and I thank them for it.

“I am sure I speak for all the players, my coaching staff and backroom team, when I say I am proud of the work we have done together to retain our Premier League status during this time.





“I would also like to thank our Chairman Steve Parish, his partners David Blitzer and Josh Harris and Sporting Director Dougie Freedman for all their support over the years. They gave me an opportunity to return to my hometown club and I have always felt we were singing from the same hymn sheet in trying to achieve our joint goals. I can only wish them all the very best of luck for a successful future and I am convinced that the club will go from strength to strength.”

Chairman Steve Parish said: “It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work alongside Roy, who is both a magnificent human and an outstanding football manager. I know how much it has meant to Roy managing the club he supported as a child, adding to his distinguished and unparalleled career in football management.

“His record with us simply cannot be overstated, he is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times. We will be forever grateful for his immense contribution and I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to show our appreciation at Selhurst Park after the Arsenal match, alongside 6,500 supporters.

“Roy will leave us after our final Premier League match of the season with our enormous thanks for his incredible contribution to our club, and with our very best wishes for the future.”

Ray Lewington will also be leaving his role as first-team Assistant Manager at the end of this season, and we thank Ray for his magnificent contribution working alongside Roy Hodgson, and furthermore, for his loyal and distinguished service to the club over the years.