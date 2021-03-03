



Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has urged Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be patient before deciding which country to represent but admitted he would like the full-back to play for England.

The former Eagles defender has a choice to make at international level after appearing for DR Congo Under-20s in 2015 before, in the ensuing years, featuring for the Three Lions at various age groups.





Wan-Bissaka, who was born in Croydon but is of Congolese descent, will return to familiar surroundings on Wednesday when he takes on his old manager with Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson said: “I read that he’s debating whether his future should be with England or DR Congo. That will be interesting to see what he decides in that area.

“I believe he is still young and has a big international future in front of him. As an Englishman, I would rather hope England would benefit from it.”