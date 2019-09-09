<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bakary Sako has joined Cypriot First Division outfit Pafos for the 2019-20 season.

The club announced the arrival of the Mali international without disclosing the extent of his stay at the club.

Earlier this summer, the 31-year-old completed a permanent move to Denizlispor but the newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side reportedly cancelled the deal after a failed medical examination.

Sako joins former Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium as he gets ready for his maiden adventure in Cyprus.

After previous playing stints in France with Chateauroux and Saint-Etienne, and in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion, the Mali forward left Selhurst Park at the end of last season after his short-term deal expired.

Pafos are fifth in the Cypriot First Division table with three points after their opening two games of the season.

Sako will be hoping to make his debut when Zeljko Kopic’s men visit Apollon for their next league fixture on September 14.