Crystal Palace has taken immediate action after Wilfried Zaha was targeted by racist abuse on social media.

The Premier League club gave no details of when the abuse occurred.

A statement read: “Crystal Palace Football Club has taken action after one of our players, Wilfried Zaha, has again been subjected to racist abuse on social media.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour being directed at any of our players and will fully support them in dealing with such incidents.

“Any action we can take unilaterally as a club will be taken immediately and we will also seek co-operation from other clubs where relevant, following that we will pursue the matter criminally with the full force of whatever the law allows.”

Crystal Palace has been contacted by the PA news agency for more details on the incident.