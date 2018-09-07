FC Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo has said he hopes to take his chance with the Super Eagles.

Nwankwo made his Eagles debut against DR Congo in Port Harcourt in May and he is now available for selection for tomorrow’s AFCON qualifier against Seychelles as well as a friendly against Liberia on Tuesday in Monrovia.

“It is always a great feeling and privilege to be called up to represent my country,” said ‘Simy’ Nwankwo, who clocked some minutes at the World Cup in Russia.

“I am ready to keep working hard to justify every chance given to me serve my country.”

The Eagles are hard pressed to win in Victoria tomorrow afternoon against a team ranked 188th in the world and the big striker said he believes they will do so.

“The expectations are always the same for the Super Eagles – play to win – and that is the focus and we are working hard to be prepared,” he said.

“We have a strong base of capable and very talented players who have been here for a while and this will help the new ones settle in and get the job done.

“We will focus on doing the job the best we can.”

Gernot Rohr has called up the core of the World Cup squad as well as four uncapped players – Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Kelechi Nwakali and Samuel Kalu.