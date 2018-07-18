FC Crotone will consider an improved contract for Nigeria World Cup striker Simeon Nwankwo should they be re-admitted to the Serie A courtesy of a match-fixing case that could demote Chievo.

A top source has said that should Chievo go down, Crotone will take their place and so play in the Italian top flight in the coming season.

“The boy will re-negotiate a new and longer contract should Crotone be re-instated to Serie A,” a source said.

Nwankwo, 25, still has a year left on his contract with Crotone, who were relegated to the lower league this past campaign.

He has attracted interest from several top clubs including Lazio with Crotone now increasing their valuation of the big striker to 15 million Euros.

‘Simy’ is due back in training with Crotone this week after he was granted an extended break because of being part of the World Cup in Russia.