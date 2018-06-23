Mateo Kovacic has revealed he wants to leave Real Madrid this summer and move to a club where he can “play regularly”.

The 24-year-old midfielder is currently in Russia with Croatia and has featured in both of their opening Group D games – registering one assist.

Kovacic has become frustrated by a lack of game time in Madrid – struggling to compete with Luka Modric and Toni Kross for a first-team place – making only 55 starts since joining from Inter Milan in 2015.

“I would like to play more at Real Madrid because I love football and I love being on the pitch,” he told Spanish publication Marca. “I know that it’s difficult to be a starter at Real Madrid, especially when I arrived at a really young age.

“I understand the situation, but because of that I believe the best thing for me would be to go to another club where I’d have the opportunity to play regularly as a starter. I think I can have this opportunity and it’s one I want right now.”

“I think that all of the players at Real Madrid are important,” he added.”The problem is that it’s difficult to get consistency when you’re a young player. Without that consistency I will never be able to show my potential.

“Of course I am not happy when I don’t play.

“I have really enjoyed these three years in Madrid, alongside some incredible team-mates and winning trophies, but I haven’t been completely happy because my contribution to all of this hasn’t been complete and this is something I want to change.”