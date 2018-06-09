Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric is anticipating a tough encounter when the side face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their opening Group D encounter at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Zlatko Dalic’s men will face the three-time African champions in Kaliningrad next week Saturday.

The Croats got a feel of an African opposition in Friday’s friendly 2-1 win against Senegal.

Senegal took the lead in the 48th minute through Ismaila Sarr, while Ivan Perisic levelled scores for Croatia on 63 minutes.

Kramaric netted the winner for the Croats with 12 minutes remaining.

“Nigeria encounter in Russia will not be easy,but I hope we can win, just as we did against Senegal,” he told reporters after the game.

Both countries will square up in a group D opener at the Kaliningrad stadium on June 16.