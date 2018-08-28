Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has participated in his first training session for Juventus’ under-9s.

Ronaldo made a €100 million move from Real Madrid in July and his family is settling into its new home in Turin, with Cristiano Jr. also joining the club.

He has started training for Juve’s Pulcini 2010 side — for players born in or after 2010 — with the son of Juve defender Andrea Barzagli.

According to La Stampa, he could soon skip a year and join the Pulcini 2009 and the sons of Fabio Grosso and Claudio Marchisio.

Cristiano Jr., who turned 8 in June, previously played in a youth academy attached to Madrid.

Until this summer, Juve’s first team would also train at Vinovo, which is now dedicated to the club’s youth teams and women’s team.

In July, the first team moved into a new training centre at the Continassa club headquarters, just a stone’s throw from the Allianz Stadium.