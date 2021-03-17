



Former Real Madrid midfielder, Rafael Martín Vázquez, believes Ronaldo’s return is possible, although ‘money could be the problem.’

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Real Madrid in the summer and Zinedine Zidane has fuelled speculations about the Juventus striker’s future.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael Martín Vázquez is convinced the Portuguese star can return to the Stadio Bernabeu in the summer.

“In football as in life, we can’t rule anything out. I can’t discard it. The situation is complex, but nothing is impossible,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There is a great love story behind, between the club and the player, between the president and the player.

“The tensions caused by the farewell have been overcome,” he added.





“It seemed impossible that he could join Juventus three years ago. It looks less complicated that he can return to Madrid now.”

The former Real Madrid midfielder believes CR7’s age won’t be an issue.

“He hasn’t suffered severe injuries. He has scored almost one goal per game in Serie A. I think he’ll carry on scoring for a while, whether it is at Real Madrid or Juventus or somewhere else,” Vazquez said.

“It’s part of his DNA and you can’t cancel that. Also, he created a perfect attacking partnership with Benzema. It would be a great signing from Real Madrid.”

“Money, however, could be a problem. We have to see if Juventus are willing to sell him for free. Don’t forget he has a high salary too.

“It would be a costly operation, and it’s complicated to do something expensive in football nowadays.”