<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother said on Thursday that she was “recovering well” from the stroke that brought the Portuguese star hurrying to her bedside in Madeira earlier in the week.

“In a few days, God willing, I will be able to resume my normal life,” wrote 65-year-old Dolores Aveiro on her Instagram account.

“I am aware of everything that has happened to me and fully aware that I have been very lucky.”





On Tuesday, the 35-year-old Ronaldo skipped training with his club Juventus and flew to Madeira with his wife and one of his sons.

Ronaldo was expected to depart on Wednesday in time for the second leg of Juve’s Italian Cup semi-final with AC Milan that evening, but the match was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, former star of Manchester United and Real Madrid and captain of Portugal asked for privacy on the matter.