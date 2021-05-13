Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother said she will talk to the Portugal international and ‘try to convince’ him to return to Sporting CP.

The Leoes have qualified for the Champions League by winning the Primeira Liga for the first time in 19 years and Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano’s mother, said she will do everything she can to make the superstar return to the club.

Ronaldo started his professional career with the Verde e Brancos, before he moved to Manchester United in August 2003.

He then moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 and was picked up by the Bianconeri after nine years in the Spanish capital.

His future at the Allianz Stadium is uncertain, as Juventus are struggling to finish among the teams in the Champions League and Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the club.





The hypotheses have been a return to Madrid or Manchester, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in the 36-year-old too.

But with Sporting CP preparing for the Champions League in 2021-22, his mother told fans she would try to lure the European Champion back to the Primeira Liga.

“I will talk to him and try to convince him to return next year,” she said, captured by TVI 24. “To the Alvalade Stadium and to wear the colours of Sporting.”

Ronaldo scored his 100th goal in the Old Lady jersey last night, when Juventus bounced back with a 3-1 win over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

The veteran played 31 competitive games for the Verde e Brancos in his first stint at the club, but has since scored 776 goals and won the Ballon d’Or five times during an illustrious career.