Cristiano Ronaldo could take the first kick of the new Serie A season after the schedule announced Juventus vs. Chievo would open the new season.

Ronaldo has been in training with Juve this week after completing a €100 million move to Turin from Real Madrid this summer, and he could be the man to get the ball rolling on the new season.

Juventus’ trip to Chievo will raise the curtain on the 2018-19 Serie A season on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. local time, with Lazio hosting Napoli at 8.30 p.m. All the first weekend’s remaining fixtures will be played on Sunday.

The Bianconeri are first up on the following weekend too, when they host Lazio on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. — potentially Ronaldo’s first outing as a Juve player at the Allianz Stadium. A week later, Juve travel to Parma also on a Saturday, in their first fixture to be shown exclusively in streaming.

DAZN have acquired part of the domestic television rights to Italian football for the next three-year cycle, with Sky Sport Italia losing its exclusivity over all league games.

The two rights holders have agreed terms on a partnership, although Sky subscribers will still only be able to watch games broadcast by DAZN online and not via their satellite dish. Seven games per weekend will be available via satellite and three via streaming.

Lazio’s clash with Napoli will be the first Serie A game to be visible exclusively via streaming on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, several of the season’s big matches have also been scheduled, including the Milan derby, which will be played on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 8.30 p.m., Ronaldo’s first Turin derby on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 8.30 p.m. and Inter vs. Napoli, which has been moved to a 8.30 p.m. kick-off on Boxing Day.