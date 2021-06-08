Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives have reportedly contacted Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain over a potential summer switch.

The 36-year-old is continuing discussions with his club Juventus and has just a year left on his deal there.

But according to ESPN his team are ‘continuing to gauge interest from some of Europe’s top clubs’.

Ronaldo scored 36 goals in 44 games in all competitions for Juve last season, but the Italian giants finished 13 points behind champs Inter Milan.

They only guaranteed a Champions League spot on the final game of the season with a 4-1 win away at Bologna.

And while the Old Lady did win the Coppa Italia, it is expected new boss Massimiliano Allegri will switch up his squad this summer.

ESPN adds that Ronaldo’s team have spoken to Allegri, but that no decision on his future will be made until after Euro 2020 where he captains Portugal.





But any potential move away from Juventus could prove tricky, with Ronaldo believed to earn over £510,000-a-week.

And the coronavirus pandemic has seen clubs’ finances decimated around Europe.

A return to his old club Manchester United has never been discounted by Ronaldo.

And despite the Red Devils tying down Edinson Cavani for another year, it is believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in the market for another striker.

Tottenham and England ace Harry Kane has also being linked with a sensational switch to Old Trafford.

But as SunSport has exclusively revealed, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will demand a cash-only deal for star striker Kane.

He wants at least £150million for his England captain — if he is prepared to let him leave at all, that is.