



Cristiano Ronaldo embarks upon another Champions League knockout rounds campaign with a sixth title within his sights, but perhaps an even more impressive achievement is his absurd goal-scoring record in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier competition.

An extremely modest group stages saw the Portuguese score just one goal and add two assists, as Juventus topped a group that included Manchester United.

Ronaldo, across three clubs, has scored a Champions League record of 121 goals, with only his great rival Lionel Messi (106) within 50 strikes of his tally.

In just 75 knockout round matches, Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed a staggering 60 goals. When you take into account he was scoreless in his first 25 matches, some of which included knockout round games, and the quality of the opposition he is playing against in these ties, his legend within football’s elite tournament is hard to fathom.

Ronaldo’s record against the biggest clubs is another example of his Champions League domination, including against his current team Juventus. In last year’s quarter-finals against Juve, Ronaldo banged in three goals including a breathtaking bicycle, taking his tally against the Italian champions to 10 – more than any other side.

Second place on the list is Bayern Munich with nine goals, five of which came during his virtuoso performance in the 2017 Champions League quarter-finals.

On Wednesday night Ronaldo comes up against a former rival in Atletico Madrid, a side that proved a thorn in the side of the Portugese’s Real Madrid during his time in the Spanish capital.

In 31 games against Atletico Ronaldo has totalled 15 wins, 8 draws and 8 losses, while contributing 22 goals from those 30 appearances. He had only recorded one win in his past 10 matches against the club’s arch rivals.

With just one goal to his name so far in the 2018/19 campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo will need to return to his record goal-scoring form if Juventus are to continue in the competition against a side renowned for their pedigree in knockout competitions.