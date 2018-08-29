Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick against Juventus has been voted UEFA’s goal of the season.

The former Real Madrid striker, who has now joined the Bianconeri, beat competition from 11 nominees from the various UEFA competitions to win the award for his goal in last season’s Champions League quarter final first leg.

With Real Madrid already leading in Turin thanks to Ronaldo’s opener, he acrobatically connected with Dani Carvajal’s cross to send the ball into the top corner.

His effort led to a standing ovation from the Juventus supporters — an act Ronaldo claimed influenced his decision to make the summer switch.

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen was also among the nominees for his counterattack finish in Denmark’s World Cup playoff victory over the Republic of Ireland.

Brits Lucy Bronze and Elliot Embleton were also on the list but missed out.