Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Nations League Goal the Tournament, with his stunning effort against Switzerland being picked by Uefa as the best of the finals.
Portugal beat the Swiss in the semi-finals on their way to claiming the inaugural title.
And now European football’s governing body have named his brilliant first time finish as their pick of the weekend.
🏆⚽️ @SOCARofficial Goal of the Tournament ⚽️🏆
🤔 Agree with the order?#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/16m7LKRqy1
— UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) June 10, 2019
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]