Cristiano Ronaldo was in attendance at the Bernabeu to witness his former club register a crucial win in Sunday’s El Clásico.

The ex-Real Madrid star was at a loose end as a result the game between Juventus and Inter Milan being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

CR7 decided to pay a visit to his old stomping ground as Real played host to rivals Barcelona.





It was worth the trip for the Portugal international as he saw Vinicius Junior and Mariano hit the net to give Los Blancos a 2-0 victory over Barça and move one point clear at the summit of La Liga.

Ronaldo took the game in from an executive box.

According to Marca, it was the first time the 35-year-old had returned to watch a game at the Bernabeu since leaving Real for Juve in the summer of 2018.