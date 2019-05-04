<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Amidst debate among his fans that five time Ballon d’Or winner and Juventus forward Cristian Ronaldo would settle for modeling all the way after football, the Portugal forward has hinted that he has a passion for coaching, declaring he might go into coaching when he finishes playing.

The 34-year-old is coming towards the end of his illustrious career in which he has won five Ballon d’Or trophies.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus in the summer from Real Madrid and has insisted coaching might be his next step

‘I’m not ruling it out,’ Ronaldo told ICON magazine, via AS.

‘You must be humble, learn that you don’t know everything. If you’re smart, you get little things that make you better as an athlete,’ Ronaldo said.

‘In Juve I adapted perfectly. They saw that there’s nothing false about me. He is Cristiano and he is what he is because he takes care of himself.

‘It is one thing to speak and another to do. Why did I win five Ballons d’Or and five Champions [Leagues]?’

Ronaldo was not able to lead the Italian giants to the Champions League final this campaign.

Juventus crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, losing out to Dutch side Ajax.

Ronaldo has won the Serie A however and the Old Lady host Torino in a derby clash on Friday as they look to close out their season in style.

A die-hard lover of cars and fast moving machines, Ronaldo only recently acquired what has been dubbed one of the most expensive cars, a one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire for €11million

The unique Bugatti was first presented to the world at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

The French luxury company built only one of the prototype supercars and it is a tribute to the 110th anniversary of the founding of the company.