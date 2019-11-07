<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo was upset with Maurizio Sarri after he was substituted during the closing stages of Juventus’ victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

Juve took the lead after Lokomotiv’s goalkeeper Guilherme failed to keep hold of Ronaldo’s low free-kick and the ball spun towards the goal before Aaron Ramsey poked it into the net. But the Russian side equalised in the 13th minute through Aleksey Miranchuk.

Juve were chasing the winning goal but Sarri opted to replace Ronaldo with Paulo Dybala with eight minutes remaining.

And Ronaldo was clearly unhappy with Sarri’s decision as he decided not to shake the Italian’s hand as he walked to Juve’s bench.

This was the first time Sarri substituted Ronaldo since he became Juventus manager in the summer.

Thankfully for Sarri, the decision did not cost Juventus as Douglas Costa’s excellent individual effort in injury time won the game for the Italian champions.

The victory in Russia means that Juve have now qualified for the knockout stage, although they could still be beaten to first place in Group D by Atletico Madrid.