Cristiano Ronaldo has told Sky Sports News there is plenty more to come from him after racking up the 1000th appearance of his career last weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for a record-equalling 11th Serie A game.

Ronaldo equalled a Serie A record in Juventus’ 2-1 win at SPAL by scoring in his 11th consecutive Italian league game.

“It’s a good achievement,” he told Sky Sports News.

“One thousand games means that dedication, hard work and talent pays off.





“It is not easy to do 1000 games at 35 years old. I’m so happy. It’s nice but I hope to play hundreds of games more.

“It’s good, it’s a good number but the most important thing was to win the game and be on top of the league.”

Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and went on to play for Real Madrid for nine years before joining Juventus ahead of the 2018-19 season.

But Ronaldo appears perfectly content at Juventus where he has a contract until the summer of 2022.

“I’m happy,” Ronaldo said.