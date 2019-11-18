<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After Maurizio Sarri subbed off Cristiano Ronaldo in two successive Juventus’ games, the Portuguese star has admitted that he doesn’t enjoy being replaced.

Ronaldo also indicated that he wasn’t fully fit during the Old Lady’s last couple of matches, but wanted to help his team win.”In the last three weeks, I have been playing despite not being fully fit,” Ronaldo told the media.

“I don’t like to be substituted, but I have been playing despite not being fully fit and I tried to help Juventus. ”I understand the substitutions, as I wasn’t 100 percent.”In these two games with Portugal, I wasn’t at 100 percent either.

“But I am very proud to sacrifice myself for the national team or for my club.”In my career, I never had serious injuries, as I usually do between 50 and 60 games, but I am having some discomfort that prevents me from being at 100 percent.

“Someone should have said something, especially the coach or myself, but you know I don’t usually talk to the press a lot.”

Portugal secured a place in Euro 2020 after their 2-0 victory against Luxembourg and Ronaldo expressed his joy for featuring in yet another international tournament.

“The target was to be in Euros and we have achieved it,” Ronaldo continued. ”But the fact that we won in 2016 doesn’t mean that we are favourites.

”We are a team who are difficult to beat, but other sides are the favourites.

“I am very happy to play in my fifth European Championship.”