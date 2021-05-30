Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez was seen in the streets of Madrid and she had not hesitation in answering when asked about Ronaldo’s future. “He’s staying at Juventus,” the model said.

After tons of rumours about him leaving Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo seems set to stay at the ‘Old Lady’ for another season.

Georgina Rodriguez has been spotted in the streets of Madrid. She was immediately asked about whether the ‘7’ would leave or not. Her response was clear: “He’s staying.”





If she says that, then we assume it is the truth. The Argentinian wanted to put rumours over the Juve striker’s future to bed.

That contradicts a report in ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ which said that CR7’s agent, Jorge Mendes, had once again offered the player to PSG after Max Allegri’s return to the club was confirmed.

In the meantime, Cristiano Ronaldo, taking advantage of Pirlo’s goodbye, made nice comments about his former coach. The Portuguese is now looking ahead to the 2021-22 campaign.