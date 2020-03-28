<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo has passed the time during lockdown by reportedly splashing out £8.5 million on a limited edition Bugatti – one of only 10 in the world.

The Juventus superstar is currently in lockdown in his native Madeira in Portugal as the footballing world continues to be at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo has resorted to retail therapy to help get himself through the situation by ordering the luxury sports car Bugatti Centodieci, according to Bild.

If the Portuguese goes through with the sale, he would add to his incredible collection of cars which already includes a Bugatti Chiron and a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse.

The French car manufacturer is known for creating some of the most high performance and grandest sports cars in the world and their latest model, the Centodieci, is believed to be a tribute to the legendary Bugatti EB110.





Bugatti’s official website describes Ronaldo’s reported new toy as “breathtaking”, although offered no comment as to whether the 35-year-old was a buyer when contacted by Bild.

The description reads: “Inspired by the historical model, the Centodieci pushes all boundaries of imagination with its breathtaking performance and pioneering design.

“Featuring a modern interpretation of the classic wedge shape and with the iconic W16 engine, the Centodieci transports the EB110 gracefully into a new millennium.

“The ten limited-edition vehicles are distinguished by their perfect elegance and sculptural beauty, making the Centodieci a true, tangible work of art.”

The supercar has an 8.0 litre, quad-turbocharged W16 engine and can go 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds, with a top speed of 236mph.