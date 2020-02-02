<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday, said he was proud after reaching 50 goals as a Bianconeri player following his side’s 3-0 victory against Fiorentina in the Serie A.

He also expressed happiness after scoring two goals against Fiorentina.

The Portugal captain netted two against Fiorentina to take his tally to 50 goals for the club since joining the Serie A champion from Real Madrid in 2018.

Ronaldo’s brace and Matthijs de Ligt’s strike gave Maurizio Sarri’s men all three points against the visitors at the Allianz Stadium.





The win over Fiorentina means Juventus are now on top of the Serie A table with 54 points from 22 matches.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo wrote on Twitter: “Good to get back to victories and happy to score again in our stadium two goals.

“Proud to reach 50 goals with the Bianconeri shirt!”

Ronaldo will hope to lead Juve to victory when they take on Verona in their next away Serie A fixture on February 8.