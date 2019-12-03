<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo won’t appear at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris this evening as Lionel Messi is set to win his sixth gong.

Multiple reports claim the Portuguese star isn’t on the podium for the prize, with his Barcelona rival winning for a record sixth time and Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah on either side.

Now, Sport Mediaset is running that Ronaldo has learned of his ranking, outside the top three, and has therefore decided not to attend the event.

Instead, he will turn out at the Gran Gala ceremony in Milan – also being held on Monday night – to receive the award for best Serie A player of last season.

The 34-year-old debuted as a Juve player with 21 League goals during the 2018-19 campaign but has managed just six so far this term.