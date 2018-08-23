Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about how big an influence Sir Alex Ferguson had on his career, saying it was those formative years at Manchester United which allowed him to become a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The 33-year-old was unveiled by sport streaming website DAZN as their brand ambassador and, in an interview on their service, the current Juventus forward reflected on his early years at Old Trafford.

“Of course, in the beginning of my career he was so important to me because I moved from Sporting to Manchester and I had that Portuguese mentality — too many stepovers, decision-making was not the best,” Ronaldo said. “So he taught me how to do it. You know, in the Premier League they don’t fall over so easy, they are tough.

“As I’ve said many, many times, he taught me everything. He was like a father to me. He helped me a lot at Manchester United.”

Ronaldo arrived in Manchester in 2003 as the most expensive teenager in English football at the time. In six seasons with the Red Devils, he won three Premier League titles and the first of his five Champions League titles before joining Real Madrid for £80 million.

He joined Juventus in this past summer for €112m and has been tipped by former United teammate Wayne Rooney to continue his unrivalled success in the Champions League with the Bianconeri this season.