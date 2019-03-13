



Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes he was signed by Juventus for a special champions league night after helping the Italian Champions overturned two goals deficit against Atletico to book a place in the last eight.

Juventus came into the second leg knowing that they need at least three goals and a clean sheet if they are to remain in the competition after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Wanda Metropolitano in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.

The Old ladies needed a hero on the night against a well organized Diego Simeone side and it was their Portuguese summer signing who stepped forward with an incredible hat-trick to complete the comeback.

Ronaldo, however, paid tribute to the whole team after the final whistle and warned that nothing has been won yet but the team must continue with such beliefs and character.

“It had to be a special night, and it was. For the entire team. This is the mentality of champions. We haven’t won anything yet but we have to continue like this.”

“Never such a comeback in Juve’s history? Maybe that’s why they signed me, we want to win together.” He stated.

Ronaldo is aiming to win another champion league title with Juventus, haven previously won with Real Madrid and Manchester United.