Cristiano Ronaldo will be presented to the Juventus fans on Monday after arriving in Turin to complete the formalities of his £105m move from Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, whose transfer was announced on July 10, will have a medical with the Italian club, before holding a news conference in the afternoon.

Juventus shirts emblazoned with “Ronaldo” and the No 7 have been selling in huge numbers, while 5,000 shopkeepers in the north-western city are putting up posters that read “Bem-vindo!” – welcome in Portuguese.

After his media commitments, Ronaldo is due to jet back off to finish his holidays. It is reported that he will meet his new Juve team-mates – who have begun pre-season training – on Monday, but will not join them officially until later in July when they begin their summer tour of the United States.

Real Madrid released a statement on July 10 saying they had agreed to let Ronaldo go “in response to the will and request expressed by the player”.

In a letter posted on Real’s website, Ronaldo confirmed he had asked to move on as “the time has come for a new cycle”.

Ronaldo leaves Madrid as their all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 games, nine years after he joined from Manchester United for a then-world record transfer fee (£80m).

He won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies during his time at the Bernabeu.