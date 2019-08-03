<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown the lengths he will go to for close friends after he ‘took a £1.25million hit’ selling his Portuguese mansion to teammate Pepe.

The Juventus superstar has a wealth of properties to his name but, according to the Sun, has decided to sell his hillside retreat in his homeland to his international teammate.

Hidden away by vast woodland and situated in Geres, the mansion – which includes a landing pad for a helicopter – was purchased for close to £3.5m seven years ago by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Geres property boasts an area of around 800 square meters and includes a stunning view of the picturesque Cavado River.

According to Corriero da Manha, the deal between Ronaldo and Pepe was said to have been agreed while the national team was closing in on lifting the inaugural UEFA Nations League title.

Pepe, who played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, is now back in his home country having joined Porto after leaving Turkish side Besiktas.