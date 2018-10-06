Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Udinese. Alessandro Sabattini-Getty Images
Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodrigo Betancur scored first-half goals as Juventus cruised to a straightforward 2-0 win on the road against Udinese.

Rodrigo Betancur opened the scoring for the visiting team just after the half-hour mark, powering a header from a Joao Cancelo cross past Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet.

And less than five minutes later, Ronaldo added Juve’s second, smashing an unstoppable first-time shot into the back of the net after Mario Mandzukic had teed him up with a perfectly weighted back pass.

Ronaldo then tried to return the favour to Mandzukic, laying off a pass in the penalty area after some fancy footwork only for Scuffet to parry the Croatia international’s low driving shot away from his goal.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR