



Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodrigo Betancur scored first-half goals as Juventus cruised to a straightforward 2-0 win on the road against Udinese.

Rodrigo Betancur opened the scoring for the visiting team just after the half-hour mark, powering a header from a Joao Cancelo cross past Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet.

And less than five minutes later, Ronaldo added Juve’s second, smashing an unstoppable first-time shot into the back of the net after Mario Mandzukic had teed him up with a perfectly weighted back pass.

Ronaldo then tried to return the favour to Mandzukic, laying off a pass in the penalty area after some fancy footwork only for Scuffet to parry the Croatia international’s low driving shot away from his goal.