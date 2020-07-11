cristiano-ronaldo-portugal-euro-2016-3741738

Cristiano Ronaldo on the anniversary of Portugal’s triumph over France in the final of Euro 2016 on Friday revealed his most important career victory .

For Ronaldo, the win four years ago was the defining success of his career.

The No.7 even ranked this trophy above the five Champions League titles he has won.

“This day was a historic and unique day for all of us four years ago,” he wrote on Twitter, in Portuguese.

“For me, it was without a doubt the most important title of my career!”

