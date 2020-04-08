<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cristiano Ronaldo could make an incredible return to Real Madrid for a cut-price fee.

Juventus may be forced to cash in on their main assets in order to balance the books following the global spread of coronavirus.

With football coming to a halt, clubs across Europe are dealing with the financial implications as they struggle with a lack of revenue.

Ronaldo left the Bernabeu for Turin in 2018 in a £100million deal with wages thought to be around £510,000-a-week.

But reports in Italian publication Corriere dello Sport report how the Old Lady may consider letting him leave for £50m to ease the financial burden with Real interested.





Ronaldo won eight major pieces of silverware in Madrid including four Champions League titles.

Juventus landed the 35-year-old in their quest to end their 14-year wait to become European champions.

However Real could look further towards the future having made Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe their top priority.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were hopeful of landing the France World Cup winner this summer but have been forced to shelve plans until next summer over the coronavirus disruption.