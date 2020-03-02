<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have a desire to return to Real Madrid one day, according to Football Italia.

The Juventus star left the Santiago Bernabéu in 2018 but was present as his old team beat Barcelona 2-0 in El Clásico on Sunday.

And according to a friend of the 35-year-old, it may not be his final return to the Spanish capital.

Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre made the claim on Chiringuito TV on Sunday: “I know for sure that Cristiano has a desire to return to Real Madrid.

“He felt the affection of Madrid when he came to the Bernabéu, he was excited.”

Ronaldo helped Juve win their eighth consecutive Serie A title during his first season in Turin.





The Portuguese forward left Real for €117 million after picking up three Champions League trophies in his final four years.

It was a deal that shocked the world of football and lay down to the fractured relationship between Ronaldo and the club’s president, Florentino Perez.

“The president looked at me through eyes that didn’t want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them,” Ronaldo said at the time.

However, it seems that Ronaldo’s Real Madrid story may have another chapter.

“Now he is totally focused on Juventus but in football, never say never,” Aguirre added.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, nobody can know.”