



Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed full training for Juventus following an ankle problem.

The 34-year-old was forced to train separately on Wednesday after taking a knock in the 1-0 Serie A win at Bologna last Sunday.

However, the Portugal star now looks likely to face Napoli this weekend after being cleared to take part in a team session.

“Cristiano Ronaldo trained as normal with the group, having yesterday done work separately,” Juve said in a statement on Thursday.

The news is a boost for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who can move 16 points clear at the top of the table if they win at the San Paolo on Sunday.

Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Juve since his €112million move from Real Madrid last July.