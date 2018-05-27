Cristiano Ronaldo says he does not regret his comments in the wake of Real Madrid winning the Champions League, in which he threw his future at the club into doubt.

The Portuguese forward had just helped Real to a record-breaking third successive Champions League triumph when he told BeIN Sports Spain he would reveal his plans for the future “in the next few days”.

Ronaldo also spoke about his time at the Bernabeu in the past tense, saying: “It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid.”

Now the dust has settled, Ronaldo admits the timing of his comments could have been better, but insists he does not regret what he said.

“I spoke when I shouldn’t have done but something is going to happen. It wasn’t the right time, but I was honest,” said Ronaldo.

“In a week I’ll say something because the fans have always supported me and are in my heart. I don’t speak much, but when I speak, I speak.

“Obviously I have something to say, but it wasn’t the right time, although I don’t regret it, because I was honest. I’ve kept putting up with this but then I couldn’t control myself.”

Ronaldo – whose role in last night’s Champions League win over Liverpool saw him become the first player to win the competition five times – has questioned his future at the club in the past.

It has been suggested the 33-year-old has previously made the comments as a tactic in contract negotiations, but he maintains that is not the case this time.

“This has been coming for a long time. Money is not the problem,” Ronaldo said.

“I’ve won five Champions Leagues, five Ballon d’Ors. I was already in history but now even more.

“I’m not bothered because I know what I give to this club. I don’t want to erase this unique moment with my team-mates who are real champions.”