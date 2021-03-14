



Cristiano Ronaldo appears to hint that all isn’t well with him at Juventus after refusing to make any post-match comments.

The Portuguese attacker scored a hat-trick as the Bianconeri beat Cagliari 3-1 to boost their chances of retaining their league title.

His performance was one that needed him to speak after the game, considering that he would take the match ball home and has never scored in the stadium before.

Calciomercato reports that after the game, he was asked for an interview and he told the communications manager of the club that he didn’t want to make any statements.





By doing so, he rejected the chance to put some news about his future to bed once and for all.

He has been criticized for failing to help the Bianconeri win the Champions League after dominating the competition when he played for Real Madrid.

Some reports even claimed that he is looking to return to Madrid where he had some of the best times in his career.

Juve might be open to allowing him to make the move away from the club, as it would free them from the burden of paying so much money to one player in wages.