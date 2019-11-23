<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to return stronger after being left out of the Juventus squad for Saturday’s match against Atalanta.

The Portugal international revealed he has been playing through injury, despite scoring a hat-trick against Lithuania and one goal against Luxembourg for his country during the international break.

Ronaldo responded on social media with a picture of himself training accompanied by the caption: “Focused on my recovery to come back soon.”

Before the international break, the 34-year-old had reacted angrily to being substituted during Juventus’ recent wins against Lokomotiv Moscow and AC Milan.

He later explained that his reaction was due to his frustration with a niggling injury.

“I tried to help Juventus even playing injured,” he said later. “Nobody likes to be substituted, but I understand the substitutions because I wasn’t fit.

He is expected to return for next Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

As a result of his absence, Juve coach Maurizio Sarri could opt for the Dybala-Higuain duo up front.