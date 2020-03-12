<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cristiano Ronaldo has been quarantine in Portugal after his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Rugani announced he had contracted the virus on Wednesday, 72 hours after he sat on the bench for Juventus’ win over Inter Milan.

The defender shared the same dressing room as Ronaldo and the rest of his teammates at the San Siro, where the game was played behind closed doors.

The Portuguese star flew to his homeland to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke, before the news broke and must stay put rather than fly back to Italy where the outbreak is at its most rampant.





Northern Italy is one of the worst-affected areas in Europe.

Meanwhile all Serie A fixtures have been postponed until April 3, but Juventus are – as things stand – due to play Lyon in the Champions League next week but might be postponed.

The tie is set to be played behind closed doors, but now faces an increased prospect of it being put back to a later date.

Several other Champions League fixtures have been forced to prohibit fans from attending, with only Man City vs Real Madrid currently still open to supporters.