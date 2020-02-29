<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he has no plans to leave Juventus anytime soon amid links with David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami.

The Portuguese striker and his long-term rival Lionel Messi were praised by Beckham last week, who claimed any team would love to sign them.

Miami begin their inaugural season in the MLS on Sunday, but are yet to make a marquee signing.

However any hopes Beckham had of tempting Ronaldo into a move in the near future have been dashed after the forward reaffirmed his commitment to Juve.

“I’m happy,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports News. “I’m in the best club in Italy, I’m playing alongside the best players.

“I’m happy we won trophies last year – and this year I hope to win as well.

“As an individual I am happy. I went to Juventus to score goals and do my best and I am very happy.”

Ronaldo is under contract at the Serie A giants until 2022, but is keen to prolong his playing career further.





The 35-year-old made his 1000th career appearance last weekend, and made it clear he intends to get plenty more under his belt.

“It’s a good achievement,” he added . “One thousand games means that dedication, hard work and talent pays off.

“It is not easy to do 1000 games at 35 years old. I’m so happy. It’s nice but I hope to play hundreds of games more.”

Despite no superstars within their ranks just yet, Inter Miami have been busy with their recruitment drive.

The club splashed out £12m on highly-rated midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro from Monterrey, and have also landed former Celtic and Sunderland winger Lewis Morgan.

Beckham said: “Have we got aspirations of bringing big-name players? Of course we do.

“If we have the opportunity to do that then great, but we’re more than happy with the roster we have.

“We have young players and a couple of experienced players. But going forward, who knows?”