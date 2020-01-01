<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a new deal at Juventus which would keep him in Italy until he’s 38.

The Portuguese star held talks over a new deal with the Bianconeri following their Super Coppa defeat to Lazio.

He believes, despite his age, he still has plenty to offer at the highest level and wants to stay until at least 2023, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Ronaldo had discussions with his agent Jorge Mendes when the two were at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Fabio Paratici, Juventus’ sporting director, is aware of Ronaldo’s interests and is prepared to give him a new three-year deal with the option of a further year after that.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is awaiting confirmation of the extension which would see him retain his current deal which is worth £30m a year.

If the two parties can come to an agreement the contract would be signed in the spring when the Italian club are more aware of how their season will pan out.

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli is keen to reach a solution with Ronaldo, who he views as an integral figure in the dressing room. He has helped new signing Matthijs de Ligt settle in Turin following his big money move.

On a personal level Ronaldo has not enjoyed his most prolific season which ultimately saw him overlooked for the Ballon d’Or and UEFA’s Best award.

This term he has scored 12 times in 21 outings having gone over a month without scoring in the latter part of 2019.

Juventus have not enjoyed the domestic dominance they have done previously with Inter Milan currently leading the way thanks to a superior goal difference.