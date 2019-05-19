<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Serie A Most Valuable Player after his first stint with Juventus.

Ronaldo scored 22 times and created 11 assists in Serie A so far.

“It has been a pleasure to work with you,” Ronaldo told outgoing coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“Thank you for everything!

“We’ve only been able to spend one season together, but you’ve been an exceptional coach and a great person.”

The Serie A awards in full: MVP – Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus); Best goalkeeper – Samir Handanovic (Inter); Best defender – Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli); Best midfielder – Sergey Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio); Best forward – Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria); Best young player – Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)