<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo will be called up to the Portugal squad for the Nations League Finals next month, Fernando Santos has confirmed.

Portugal boss Santos, who guided the nation to their first-ever international tournament triumph when they won Euro 2016, made the announcement when speaking with Sport TV.

“Yes, CR7 will certainly be in the squad that I will name on May 23,” he said. “His absence during the group stage, which has already been explained, was totally legitimate and understandable.”

Portugal will face Switzerland on June 5 in the semi-finals and victory will see them through to a second final in three years and take on either England or Netherlands, who will contest the other semi-final.

Ronaldo, 34, did not feature in the Nations League group games against Italy and Poland but did make a return to international football when he featured against Ukraine and Serbia in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Juventus forward has scored 85 goals in 156 appearances for his country.