Cristiano Ronaldo claims his Real Madrid future will not be determined by money or glory after hinting that he could make a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

While the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was kept relatively quiet during Madrid’s Champions League final victory over Liverpool on Saturday, the Portuguese ensured that he dominated the post-match headlines.

He told beIN Sports shortly after a Gareth Bale-inspired 3-1 win for the Blancos that “it was very nice to be at Real Madrid”.

Ronaldo later admitted that he should not have sparked exit talk so soon after collecting the fifth European crown of his career, but did go on to tell reporters in the mixed zone that he cannot “guarantee anything” when it comes to the summer transfer window.

Amid talk of a possible return to Manchester United or a lucrative switch to China, the 33-year-old forward said, as quoted by Marca: “Money is not the problem.

“I have won five Champions Leagues and five Ballons d’Or. I had already made history, but now even more.

“I’m not upset because I know what I give to the club. I don’t want to erase this unique moment, with my colleagues who are champions.

“I cannot guarantee anything. I’m not going to hide, in the next few days I’ll talk… Life is not just about glory.”

Madrid president Florentino Perez was among those quick to rule out any move for Ronaldo in the wake of his exit hint in Kiev.

It has been suggested that the Bernabeu supremo is responsible for Ronaldo considering his options, although the Portuguese has denied that is the case.

Ronaldo added on his relationship with Perez: “I have no problem [with him].

“I speak and I greet him, like the good professional that I am. A storm is being created where there isn’t one.”

Ronaldo claims to have no regrets at having aired his future thoughts in public, although he has reiterated that no further update will be provided until the fallout from an historic 13th European Cup win for Madrid has died down.

“It was not the right time, but I’ve been honest,” he said.

“I don’t talk much, but when I talk, I talk.

“Of course I have something to say, but it wasn’t the right time, although I don’t regret it, because it was honest.”

Ronaldo was unable to add to his 44-goal haul for the 2017-18 campaign against Liverpool, but the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer did claim another European Golden Boot after contributing 15 efforts to another successful bid for continental glory.