Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyer admits Spain’s tax laws contributed to his decision to leave Real Madrid for Juventus.

Ronaldo left Real over a year ago for the Turin giants.

And legal rep José Antonio Choclan told AS: “In the thinking of a player when making his decision, he does not think only of the sporting aspect, the element of taxation also counts.

“The Italian tax system is very attractive. I guess that’s not the only reason a player decides to go. In Spain, it is difficult to assume such a flexible system, but they are trying to change it.”