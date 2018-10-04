



Cristiano Ronaldo has been left off Portugal’s squad for two upcoming matches as he fights a rape allegation.

The star footballer will not play for his national team in its second game of the UEFA Nations League in Poland on 11 October.

He will also miss a friendly match in Glasgow against Scotland three days later.

The decision comes days after Kathryn Mayorga claimed that he raped her in June 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel room.

He tweeted on Wednesday that he “firmly” denies the accusation.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” he said.

“Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

“My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”

The Juventus forward missed Portugal’s first two post-World Cup matches last month, as he was still settling in after his move from Real Madrid, coach Fernando Santos said.