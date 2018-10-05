



Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been left out of the squad for this month’s matches against Poland and Scotland, the Portuguese Football Federation announced on Thursday.

Ronaldo, Portugal’s record scorer and most-capped player, also missed Portugal’s two games in September a friendly against Croatia and a Nations League match against Italy at his own request.

The 33-year-old five-time world player of the year said he needed more time to adapt following his move from Real Madrid to Juventus, coach Fernando Santos said at the time.

Portugal visit Poland for a Nations League match on October 11 and then travel to Scotland for a friendly three days later.