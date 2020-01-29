<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly ‘left furious’ in the dressing room following Juventus’ 2-1 defeat to Napoli on Sunday.

Juve missed an opportunity to go six points clear following goals from Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne, before Ronaldo added a late consolation.

According to Tuttosport, the 34-year-old made no attempt to hide his frustration before calling on team-mates to improve.





Ronaldo is known for his winning mentality and hates losing in any circumstance – particularly big games like this one.

The Bianconeri have endured a mixed start under Maurizio Sarri but are showing signs of adapting to his specific methods.

Juventus host a resurgent Fiorentina on Sunday as Ronaldo hopes to score in nine consecutive games.