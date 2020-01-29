Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly ‘left furious’ in the dressing room following Juventus’ 2-1 defeat to Napoli on Sunday.
Juve missed an opportunity to go six points clear following goals from Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne, before Ronaldo added a late consolation.
According to Tuttosport, the 34-year-old made no attempt to hide his frustration before calling on team-mates to improve.
Ronaldo is known for his winning mentality and hates losing in any circumstance – particularly big games like this one.
The Bianconeri have endured a mixed start under Maurizio Sarri but are showing signs of adapting to his specific methods.
Juventus host a resurgent Fiorentina on Sunday as Ronaldo hopes to score in nine consecutive games.
