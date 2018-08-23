Cristiano Ronaldo says it was “an easy decision” to leave Real Madrid for Juventus, Sky Sports reports.

Ronaldo left the Bernabeu after a glittering nine-year stint, in which he won four Champions League titles, moving to Turin for £105m.

The Portugal forward, 33, spoke of his astonishment at the reception he received when being unveiled at the club’s stadium, and has high hopes for Juventus’ future.

In an interview with broadcaster DAZN, Ronaldo said, “I never expected to play in this team, but some things happen naturally, for me it was an easy decision, what was done in Madrid is incredible, I won everything, my family lives there, but it’s part of the past.

“The small details make the big difference at the end of the day so. I would say what I saw in the stadium helped. And, of course, when the people start to applaud me in the stadium I was like: ‘Wow’.

“It surprised me a lot because this has never happened in my life, so it was an unbelievable moment.”

Ronaldo, who played a huge part in each of Real Madrid’s Champions League successes, says winning Europe’s biggest club title is the aim for his time at the club.

Juventus have won the European Cup twice, the last coming in 1996, and have been runners-up five times since.