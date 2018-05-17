Portugal have announced the 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Heading to Russia intent on building on their Euro 2016 triumph, coach Fernando Santos has named his side’s biggest stars as expected for the summer tournament, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront of the squad.

The likes of Sporting star William Carvalho, Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho and Besiktas duo Pepe and Ricardo Quaresma are all included in the squad, while Ruben Neves is the most famous omission.

A key part of Portugal’s success in France two years ago, Renato Sanches is also missing, though that comes as no surprise as he was not part of Santos’ original list of 35.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting).

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica).

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William Carvalho (Sporting).

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).